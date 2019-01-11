SUV Crashes Into Peoria Apartment Building

Peoria Fire and Rescue was called to the 1200 block of N. North Street Thursday night, on reports of a vehicle rollover accident.

Crews found an SUV upside-down and lodged against the foundation of an apartment building.

Firefighters found a man trapped inside the vehicle. He complained of chest and hip pain.

Crews used specialized extrication tools to cut the front passenger door to get the man out. He was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment. His condition was unknown.

Residents of the apartments were able to return after it was determined the building’s foundation was stable.