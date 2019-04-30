Sweet Proposal from a Firefighter to a Teacher

Allison Hunt teaches at a high school in Louisville, Kentucky, and they had a fire drill last Friday. One of the firefighters who showed up was Tom Cecil, who’s a captain with the Louisville Fire Department. He’s ALSO Allison’s boyfriend. After all the students and staff were outside for the drill, Tom walked up to Allison and got down on one knee, and proposed. In front of the entire school. In order to make this happen, he switched shifts with another guy so he could be there for the drill. For a really grainy video, click HERE