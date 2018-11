Thanksgiving dinner. Roasted turkey with pumpkins and sunflowers on wooden table

Is Thanksgiving the same without Pumpkin Pie, Green bean Casserole and Stuffing? We want to know what YOU think.

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving Pie? Pumpkin, Apple, Pecan or Other?

Do you prefer “Regular” Green Beans or Green Bean casserole?

What about Stuffing or Mac and Cheese?

A new Buzzfeed survey says most people prefer Apple pie, “regular” green beans ,and it’s a toss up between stuffing and mac and cheese.