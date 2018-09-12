Taking Selfies Saved this Woman’s Life

63 year old Juanita Branch was trying to take a selfie for her Facebook page while she was at her home in Michigan last month. She couldn’t get a good one, and it seemed like the pics kept getting worse. That’s when she realized she was having a stroke. One side of her face was drooping more and more in each picture. She had a stroke back in 2016 so she knew what the symptoms were. She immediately got help and by the time the paramedics showed up, she was slurring her words. They said if she waited any longer to call, she could have died. When Juanita got to the hospital the docs used the timestamps on the selfies to figure out a timeline of the stroke. Because of that, they were able to give her medication that breaks up the clots.

Read the entire incredible story HERE