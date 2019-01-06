Talks On Government Shutdown Continue To Sunday

(AP) – White House officials and congressional aides are returning Sunday to talks on how to get government reopened, though they wrapped up the first round of weekend talks without a breakthrough.

President Donald Trump tweeted: “Not much headway made today.” The president later tweeted that he planned to go to his retreat at Camp David, Maryland, on Sunday morning to discuss borders security and other topics with senior staff at a separate meeting.

Democrats agreed there had been little movement Saturday, saying the White House did not budge on the president’s key demand, $5.6 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.