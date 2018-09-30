Tazewell County Authorities Looking For Illegal Dumping Suspects

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in an illegal dumping call.

The sheriff’s office says several trucks were reported in the area of Old Mink Farm Road and School Street in Washington Township the evening of Sept. 24.

The trucks caused damaged to the creek area. It was also discovered that a large amount of fuel was dumped in the creek area.

Anyone with information on any of the vehicles is urged to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office (309-346-4141) or Crime Stoppers (309-673-9000).

