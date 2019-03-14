Tazewell County Charges Jeffrey Reinking

(25 News) – Tazewell County is charging Jeffrey Reinking, the father of accused Nashville Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking, with felony unlawful delivery of a firearm.

Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz said the elder Reinking, a rural Morton resident, was charged for giving his son a Bushmaster AR-15 between Nov. 12 and 30, 2017, after he had been a patient in Methodist Hospital’s Mental Health Unit within the past five years.

Travis Reinking’s FOID card was revoked in August 2017, when he moved to Colorado. A Tazewell County sheriff’s deputy had previously told the elder Reinking to keep firearms away from his son when his guns were revoked, an affidavit states.

In April 2018, Travis Reinking moved to the Nashville area. He is charged in Tennessee with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

“Mass shootings have raised public awareness regarding the need to keep firearms out of the hands of persons afflicted with mental illness,” said Umholtz. “There is good reason why our legislature has chosen to make this a criminal offense. While I strongly support citizens rights under the Second Amendment, I also strongly, support holding individuals accountable for the commission of criminal offenses related to firearms.”

Jeffrey Reinking posted bond and is set for arraignment at 2 p.m. on April 25 in Tazewell County Court.