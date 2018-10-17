Tazewell County Deputy Honored As “Unsung Hero”

Ford Driving Skills for Live has recognized its “Unsung Heroes” in the effort toward reducing traffic fatalities.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Deputy John Shallenberger (pictured left) was among those honored during a ceremony in September in Washington, D.C.

“I said I didn’t deserve it but I’m part of a great team,” Shallenberger told 1470 and 100.3 WMBD. “Everyone I work with, I said, they really deserve this.”

Shallenberger is co-chairman of the Tazewell Teen Initiative which was formed after 15 teenagers lost their lives in traffic accidents during a 15-month period in 2005 and 2006.

“After the 15 in the 15-month period, we were able to go five years without losing any teens,” Shallenberger said.

Shallenberger said the main reason the Initiative was so successful is that getting the message across about driving safety was teen-driven.

“These students were teaching each other, ‘Hey, make sure you’re wearing your seat belt. Don’t be texting and driving.’ The big thing was watching these teens work together,” Shallenberger said.

Shallenberger became an instructor with Ford Driving Skills for Life in 2014. Shallenberger continues to educate teens nationwide about the dangers of impaired driving.

“When the people are texting and driving it looks like a drunk driver on the road because they’re swerving and going off the roadway. As soon as they put that phone down, they’re pretty good drivers,” Shallenberger said. “We have to see what’s next with the technology.”

Shallenberger was the only law enforcement representative among the six people honored with the Unsung Hero award.

