Tazewell County Felon Sentenced For Gun Possession

A Washington man was sentenced to seven years in prison this week for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tyler Davis, 26, pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2018. The prison term, handed down Wednesday, will be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court records, David was in possession of a .45-caliber pistol on July 15, 2016, prohibited by Illinois state law, due to a prior felony conviction in 2014 for aggravated battery of a peace officer in Tazewell County.

At Davis’ April 10 sentencing and in court documents, that government presented evidence that Davis and another man, Anton Grayson, approached homeowners in East Peoria and asked if they were shooting at them. When the homeowners replied that they were only shooting off fireworks, Davis and Grayson told them they would be back.

Based on the threat, the homeowner’s wife and their 6-year-old daughter left and went to a family member’s house nearby, while her husband and teenage son stayed home. A short time later, Davis and Grayson fired multiple rounds into the front of the home, according to court records.

There were no injuries, but one round from Davis’ gun was found in the home’s back wall. Officers recovered the guns in some bushes about a block away. Evidence obtained from Snapchat showed Davis and the other man flashing firearms in a “selfie” video with the caption, “retaliation,” posted after the threat and prior to the shooting.

Anton Grayson, 24, of Pekin, was convicted in Tazewell County Circuit Court of a similar weapons offense and sentenced to five years in prison. He has since been paroled.