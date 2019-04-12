Tazewell County Unveils New Website

The Tazewell County Clerk’s Office and Tazewell County GIPS Mapping Department have created a new website for residents called “Who Is My Elected Official”.

The site, available now by a link from the Tazewell County website (www.Tazewell.com), was built based on the current GIP Mapping and utilizing current information collected by the County Clerk’s Office.

(1470 & 100.3 WMBD-Julia Bradley)

“They had the maps, the ability to build the website. We had all the information. Just put the information together, and we’ve got a new website at no taxpayer expense,” said John Ackerman, Tazewell County Clerk.

The website allows residents to enter their address into the search engine, which will then zoom into a map of their neighborhood.

“On the right hand side, is every elected official, from congressman all the way down to school board member, that represents that individual, and how to contact them,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman says the creation of the new website was part of a detailed comprehensive strategic plan presented by the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office. He says the site was built and will be maintained into the future with no additional tax revenue.

