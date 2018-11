Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend features some Technology you can use to make your Thanksgiving travel go that much smoother. Get the full story HERE.

RELATED CONTENT

Take Our Morning Mix Thanksgiving Food Poll

Will You Go Out Shopping on Thanksgiving Day?

The new trend is Christmas lights in your beard, The “M” on M&M’s used to be black, and thinking burns calories

Note to Self: Before You Polar Plunge, Make SURE Lake Isn’t Frozen Solid

Dog accused of hate crime, a guy REALLY got mad about a delayed flight, and you have to pass a swimming test to graduate from some U.S. colleges

One Third of U.S. Parents Are Skipping Flu Shots for Their Kids