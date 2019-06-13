Teen Dead After East Bluff Shooting

Officers responded to 711 E. Frye after 4 p.m. Wednesday, where a person was reported to be shot in a driveway.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, a 16-year old male victim was discovered bleeding and unresponsive in the driveway.

The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Harwood says the victim was unresponsive and not breathing, and despite aggressive resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says police are searching for one suspect in connection with the shooting.

No suspect information is available at this time.