Teens Help Save a Kid from a Ski Lift

In Vancouver this week, an 8 year old boy fell out of a ski lift at a resort. He was dangling from the side of it, about 25 feet off the ground. His dad couldn’t pull him back up. A group of teenagers on the ground saw what was happening so they came up with an idea. They saw some orange boundary fencing and a kid named James MacDonald told his friends to grab a section of it. He and another kid grabbed some padding. They put the padding on top of the plastic fencing and held it under the kid, kinda like a net firefighters would use. One of the teens told the kid to kick off his skis before he let go…and he did! The kid trusted them and let go and the teenagers caught him! He was taken to the hospital just as a precaution but he wasn’t hurt. The teens got free season passes from the resort as a thanks for their bravery. There’s vid of the whole thing HERE