Tensions Escalate In Persian Gulf

(AP) – Bahrain is ordering all of its citizens to immediately leave Iraq and Iran, amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement via its state-run news agency Saturday afternoon.

It cited the “unstable situation in the region and the grave developments and threats that threaten security and stability.”

Baharin is a small, Sunni-ruled island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia. It regularly accuses Iran of stirring dissent in its Shiite-majority population.

Meanwhile, The U.S. is warning that commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf risk being targeted by “miscalculation or misidentification” by the Iranian military.

That’s according to a warning relayed by diplomats from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Iran had no immediate comment.

It comes amid heightened tension between the two nations after the U.S. sent an aircraft carrier and bombers to the region over still-unspecified threats it perceived from Tehran.