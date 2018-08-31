Texas Man Pleads Guilty To “Sextorting”

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to charges of producing child pornography in 2016 and threatening minor victims in Illinois and seven other states while he was required to register as a sex offender.

Mark Barnwell, 35, of Whitehouse, Texas issued his plea in U.S. District Court in Peoria. Judge Joe Billy McDade scheduled sentencing for Jan. 9.

Barnwell, a registered sex offender, used false personas on Facebook and controlled multiple female-presenting profiles to contact female Facebook users, including minors, and advertised a modeling opportunity he claimed would pay up to thousands of dollars per photo shoot.

Prosecutors say at Barnwell’s urging, the minors who accepted the offer then took, and sent to him, photographs which they believed were being produced for the purposes of a modeling portfolio. The minor victims believed they would be paid by cash, check, or direct deposit once they completed the modeling portfolio process. At Barnwell’s “explicit direction,” according to prosecutors, the photographs taken by the minors progress from various stages of undress to sexually suggestive and/or sexually explicit photographs of themselves.

Once he obtained the images, Barnwell threatened to injure the minor victims’ reputations and embarrass them by posting their nude pictures online if they failed to comply with demands for additional photos. In total, Barnwell used this scheme to obtain nude pictures from 43 minor victims in eight states, including Illinois.

In addition to the material, including videos and pictures, relating to the sexual exploitation of children discovered on Barnwell’s devices, law enforcement authorities also found multiple videos captured by Barnwell, including several where he filmed up women’s skirts in public or attempted to do so. Authorities additionally discovered a large number of videos were Barnwell surreptitiously filmed women using public bathrooms. The authorities also discovered what is believed to be the hidden camera he used to capture the videos.

The charges were the result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Secret Service, Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Sheriff’s office with assistance from U.S. Attorney’s offices in California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Washington, Iowa and West Virginia.

