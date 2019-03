Baby Shark is a fave in MY house, and I’m sure if you have toddlers, it’s constantly played at your place. Elvis Andrus is in the same situation, with a young son at home. So when he walked out to Baby Shark, Fox Sports Southwests’ Emily Jones went into the dugout to find out what was going on with the new tunes. He said “‘You like it?It’s awesome. It’s my boy’s favorite song.” AWWWWW!!! For the entire report AND the song….click HERE