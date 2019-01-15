Texas Sex Offender Sentenced For “Sextorting” Minors

A Texas man has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for producing child pornography in 2016 and threatening minor victims in Illinois and seven other states.

Mark Barnwell, 36, was sentenced to 25 years for production of child pornography to be followed by ten years for having committed the crimes while he was required to register as a sex offender.

Barnwell was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade in Peoria to remain on supervised release for the rest of his life after he completes his prison term.

Barnwell pleaded guilty in August to exploiting minors online by using false personas on Facebook.

According to court documents and Barnwell’s admissions in court, he lived in a shed behind a relative’s house in Whitehouse, Texas. Barnwell’s victims included minor-aged girls, including 28 from Central Illinois communities, and victims from California, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

Barnwell admitted to controlling multiple female-presenting profiles which he used to contact female Facebook users, including minors, and advertised a modeling opportunity he claimed would pay up to thousands of dollars per photo shoot.

Prosecutors say at Barnwell’s urging, the minors who accepted the offer then took, and sent to him, photographs which they believed were being produced for the purposes of a modeling portfolio. The minor victims believed they would be paid by cash, check, or direct deposit once they completed the modeling portfolio process. At Barnwell’s “explicit direction,” according to prosecutors, the photographs taken by the minors progress from various stages of undress to sexually suggestive and/or sexually explicit photographs of themselves.

Once he obtained the images, Barnwell threatened to injure the minor victims’ reputations and embarrass them by posting their nude pictures online if they failed to comply with demands for additional photos. In total, Barnwell used this scheme to obtain nude pictures from 43 minor victims in eight states, including Illinois.

In addition to the material, including videos and pictures, relating to the sexual exploitation of children discovered on Barnwell’s devices, law enforcement authorities also found multiple videos captured by Barnwell, including several where he filmed up women’s skirts in public or attempted to do so. Authorities additionally discovered a large number of videos where Barnwell surreptitiously filmed women using public bathrooms. The authorities also discovered what is believed to be the hidden camera he used to capture the videos.