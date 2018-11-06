Thanksgiving dinner in the form of Pringles, Most people say they’d rather give a gift than get one, and the filthiest surfaces in an airplane

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Last year, Pringles made chips with different Thanksgiving dinner flavors, but only as a test. This year, you can actually buy a pack of three flavors…turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. The packs are $15 each, and they go sale at Midnight tonight. But, they’ll only be available online at kelloggstore.com. Going to try them?
- A new survey by Etsy asked people if they’d rather GIVE a gift this Christmas, or GET one. And, 86% say they’d rather give than receive. REALLY??? The survey also found that on-third of people like to give gifts through the entire year, not just for the holidays.
- Just in time for the big holiday travel season, here’s something that’ll make you want to pack your Purell. A new study found the three surfaces in an airplane that have the highest levels of bacteria are: The Headrests, the seatback pockets. (Flight attendants have found everything from half eaten sandwiches to dirty diapers…and worse in those areas), and the tray tables. Ugh.