Thanksgiving dinner in the form of Pringles, Most people say they’d rather give a gift than get one, and the filthiest surfaces in an airplane

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

  1. Last year, Pringles made chips with different Thanksgiving dinner flavors, but only as a test. This year, you can actually buy a pack of three flavors…turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. The packs are $15 each, and they go sale at Midnight tonight. But, they’ll only be available online at kelloggstore.com. Going to try them?
  2. A new survey by Etsy asked people if they’d rather GIVE a gift this Christmas, or GET one. And, 86% say they’d rather give than receive.  REALLY??? The survey also found that on-third of people like to give gifts through the entire year, not just for the holidays.
  3. Just in time for the big holiday travel season, here’s something that’ll make you want to pack your Purell. A new study found the three surfaces in an airplane that have the highest levels of bacteria are: The Headrests, the seatback pockets. (Flight attendants have found everything from half eaten sandwiches to dirty diapers…and worse in those areas), and the tray tables. Ugh.
