Thanksgiving Stats, Including How Some People Hate it; Don’t eat Romaine lettuce Now; and Are You Going to Buy Stuff on Black Friday and Not Tell Your Significant Other?

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- According to a new study, 5% of us don’t like Thanksgiving. People hate the football, the food, the family infighting. 73% of us eat the same foods every year. 88% of us spend Thanksgiving with family, 35% with at least one friend, and 7% with a neighbor, and a sad 3% of people will eat Thanksgiving dinner alone. Meanwhile, 23% of us make sure we wear stretchy pants, just so we can eat more.
- Do NOT eat Romaine lettuce now. The CDC just put out a major warning about an big E coli outbreak. 32 people in 11 states have been hospitalized so far, so they’re advising everyone to throw out all their Romaine lettuce ASAP.
- One of three people are planning to secretly buy themselves something on Black Friday this year and not tell their significant other. The average American has $353 worth of stuff they’ve bought on past Black Fridays and hidden from their partner.