Thanksgiving Stats, Including How Some People Hate it; Don’t eat Romaine lettuce Now; and Are You Going to Buy Stuff on Black Friday and Not Tell Your Significant Other?

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

  1. According to a new study, 5% of us don’t like Thanksgiving. People hate the football, the food, the family infighting. 73% of us eat the same foods every year. 88% of us spend Thanksgiving with family, 35% with at least one friend, and 7% with a neighbor, and a sad 3% of people will eat Thanksgiving dinner alone. Meanwhile, 23% of us make sure we wear stretchy pants, just so we can eat more.
  2. Do NOT eat Romaine lettuce now. The CDC just put out a major warning about an big E coli outbreak. 32 people in 11 states have been hospitalized so far, so they’re advising everyone to throw out all their Romaine lettuce ASAP.
  3. One of  three people are planning to secretly buy themselves something on Black Friday this year and not tell their significant other. The average American has $353 worth of stuff they’ve bought on past Black Fridays and hidden from their partner.
