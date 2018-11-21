Thanksgiving Stats, Including How Some People Hate it; Don’t eat Romaine lettuce Now; and Are You Going to Buy Stuff on Black Friday and Not Tell Your Significant Other?

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

RELATED CONTENT

Join Randy and SAVE BIG Black Friday at The Room Place!

Take Our Morning Mix Thanksgiving Food Poll

Technology to Use for Making Your Thanksgiving Travel Less Painful

Will You Go Out Shopping on Thanksgiving Day?

Help Us Help Our Local Boys and Girls Clubs

The new trend is Christmas lights in your beard, The “M” on M&M’s used to be black, and thinking burns calories