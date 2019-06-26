The 10 Most Common “Summer Fails”

Somehow, it’s like every winter we all forget how to handle the summer . . . so we get totally caught off guard when it comes around. A new survey found the most common “summer fails.”

In other words, the way we mess up over and over during the summer. Randy & Steph have the top 10 . . .

1. Watching too much TV and missing out on the fun.

2. Not wearing a hat in the sun.

3. Not sleeping enough.

4. Not reapplying sunscreen.

5. Sitting all day instead of being active.

6. Not putting on eye cream.

7. Staring at our phones all day.

8. Being TOO active outside.

9. Wearing tight, dark-colored clothes.

10. And drinking too much alcohol in the sun.

(New York Post)