The Author of a Book Called The Wrong Husband Was Charged with Murdering Her Husband

68 year old Nancy Crampton-Brophy was arrested Wednesday at her home in Portland, Oregon for murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy. Nancy is an author with books such as The Wrong Cop, The Wrong Lover, and The Wrong Husband. She allegedly shot and killed Daniel at the Oregon Culinary Institute June 2nd. Nancy even wrote a long post about how sad she was after the killing of her husband, and held a candle-lit vigil for him at Oregon Culinary Institute. Daniel was a chef and teacher for decades. Those ideas for the books have to come from somewhere….