Are you going to go out shopping on Black Friday? Or, are you going to shop from your living room? A new survey says we’ll shop at an average of three stores or websites, and we’ll spend $520.

The 10 things people are most excited about buying are:

Clothes A laptop A TV Jewelry Toys An iPhone Video games Smart Home products, like an Amazon echo Kitchen products, like Instant Pots An iPad

What’s on YOUR Black Friday “must buy” list?