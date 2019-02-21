With the Academy Awards Show coming up on Sunday night, Randy and Steph are talking about some of the best movie soundtracks of all time. The buzz is that “Black Panther” and “A Star Is Born” are in the running for the Oscar when it comes top Soundtracks.

So Pitchfork.com put out an updated list of the best 50 soundtracks of all time. They’re just straight-up soundtracks . . . mostly collections of songs by multiple artists. They’re doing a separate list for movie SCORES later on, and they didn’t include musicals like “A Star Is Born”, because it “felt like a different category.”

Here are the Top 20:

1. “Super Fly”, 1972

2. “Purple Rain”, 1984

3. “Trainspotting”, 1996

4. “The Harder They Come”, 1972

5. “2001: A Space Odyssey”, 1968

6. “Do the Right Thing”, 1989

7. “Lost in Translation”, 2003

8. “Rushmore”, 1998

9. “Help!”, 1965

10. “Pulp Fiction”, 1994

11. “Repo Man”, 1984

12. “Velvet Goldmine”, 1998

13. “Friday”, 1999

14. “Apocalypse Now”, 1979

15. “20th Century Women”, 2016

16. “Boogie Nights”, 1997

17. “The Sheltering Sky”, 1990

18. “Love Jones”, 1997

19. “This Is Spinal Tap”, 1984

20. “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”, 2000

Where’s Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Mama Mia???