The Careers Parents Want and DON’T Want Their Kids to Get Into

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about what careers parents want to see their kids go into when they grow up, and the ones they DON’T want their kids to do. And, would you be OK with YOUR kids going into the same career as you have?

The results of a national survey basically say computers are good, interacting with people is bad. Here are the top five careers we want for our kids . . .

1. Engineering, 48% of parents.

2. Coding, 45%.

3. Finance, 39%.

4. Healthcare, 36%.

5. I.T., 34%.

And the five careers we DON’T want them to have are:

1. Sales, 2%.

2. Retail, 3%.

3. Transportation and logistics, 5%.

4. Human resources, 5%.

5. Journalism and publishing, 5%.

Would you want your kids to go into the same line of work you do?