The Civic Center Has Gone To The Dogs

Collies are strutting their stuff at the Peoria Civic Center.

And the Collie Club of America is excited to be in Peoria for the National Specialty Dog Show, according to treasurer Mike Esch.

“The Collie Club of America is one of the largest and oldest dog clubs in the United States,” Esch said. “Our National Specialty actually predates many national sporting events like the Kentucky Derby, we’re older than them, also Major League Baseball”.

About 700 collies have come to show the judges what they’ve got.

Pat Caldwell with the Collie Club of America, says judges look for a good and sound mind from the dogs.

“You want a dog that has a beautiful face and expression, so that it shows the intelligence that it has. And it needs to be able to move because it’s a herding dog,” Caldwell said.