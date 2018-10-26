The dog who scams McDonald’s customers, Drinking alcohol really CAN help you forget about your problems, And here’s how much time you’re wasting looking at your phone.

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- A woman in Oklahoma caught her dog sneaking out of the house and going to McDonald’s at night and pretending to be s stray…just so she could scam people into giving her free food. And now, the picture of the dog in action has gone viral. Check out the story HERE. Smart dog!
- Drinking alcohol really CAN help you forget about your bad times and your problems, according to a new study. Researchers found that when you put down three or more drinks, the alcohol “hijacks” the part of your brain that creates memories…and keeps it from forming some of the bad ones. This fact could be one reason why people get addicted to booze.
- Here’s just how much time we waste looking at our phones—The average Android user looks at their phone for more than 56 entire days a year. The average iPhone user looks at their phone more than 74 entire days a year! You’re not surprised, are you?