The Guy Who Bought $450 of Girl Scout Cookies Was Arrested by the DEA

By now you’ve probably seen this sweet story of how 46 year old Detric McGowan bought $450 of girl scout cookies in Greenville, South Carolina. He saw the girls standing outside a grocery store and it was cold so he didn’t want them to have to stand any longer…that’s when he bought every box they had so they could go home. The picture of him and the girls went viral. So viral…some DEA agents saw his picture. Detric is accused of importing heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl from Mexico. He’s facing 22 charges for drug trafficking, conspiracy to import drugs, cash smuggling, and maintaining a drug- involved premise. WHOOOOPS

The whole story is HERE