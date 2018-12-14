The Hottest Toy This Christmas Is…….

The Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn!! Yep–the #1 toy this Christmas is The Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn.

If you’re not familiar, it’s a $50 unicorn doll that POOPS a glittery slime out of a heart-shaped hole. I believe the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way. Anyway, if you do get it for your kid, be careful . . . the glitter poop can be hard to clean if you let it sit too long.

And if you let it harden inside the unicorn, you might have a REAL problem…You might have to perform a Unicorn enema. Really.

Watch the commercial for Poopsie HERE.