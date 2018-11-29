The HR Department at Maui Jim is Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winner!

Congratulations to Katie Gibbons and the HR Department at The Maui Jim Corporate HQ in Peoria, who got to enjoy free treats from Trefzger’s Bakery today! (Katie looks like she’s IN Hawaii!)

Every Tuesday and Thursday Mix 106.9 hits the road and delivers FREE delicious made-from-scratch treats from Trefzger’s Bakery, now in their new location at 4416 North Prospect Road  in Peoria Heights, to a lucky listener’s workplace!

For a chance to win, just send your name, company name, address, and phone number along with how many people work with you. Then, keep your workplace radios locked onto Mix 106.9. YOUR office could receive a visit from Mix 106.9 and The Sweet Roll Patrol!

Sweet Roll Patrol

Send us your name, business name, phone number and how many people in your office.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Save On Your Holiday Jewelry Shopping, and Say Hi to Randy Saturday at Jones Brothers Jewelers CJ Will Be Live at Lippmann’s Furniture & Interiors Christmas Open House This Saturday! Woman Watching Netflix While Driving Crashes, A High Tech “Big Mouth Billy Bass” is back, and You can Get Flamed Grilled Dog Bones at BK! The Best Illustration EVER of Why You Should “Look Both Ways.” Today’s “Momtroversy:” Should Kids Call Adults By Their First Names? The Most Popular Baby Names of 2018
Comments