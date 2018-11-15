The Law Office of Chris Doscotch is Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winner!

Congratulations to Michelle Johnson and the staff at The Law Office of Chris Doscotch in Peoria, who got to enjoy free treats from Trefzger’s Bakery today!

Every Tuesday and Thursday Mix 106.9 hits the road and delivers FREE delicious made-from-scratch treats from Trefzger’s Bakery, now in their new location at 4416 North Prospect Road  in Peoria Heights, to a lucky listener’s workplace!

For a chance to win, just send your name, company name, address, and phone number along with how many people work with you. Then, keep your workplace radios locked onto Mix 106.9. YOUR office could receive a visit from Mix 106.9 and The Sweet Roll Patrol!

Sweet Roll Patrol

Send us your name, business name, phone number and how many people in your office.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

$1.5 Billion Mega Millions winner STILL hasn’t come forward, 1 in 10 people say their pets have saved their lives, and how much you’ll spend for Thanksgiving Ranch Dressing Lovers Are Going to Have a VERY Happy Holiday Season! New Christmas Candy–including Mac and Cheese Candy Canes– is on the shelves America’s most and least trustworthy news anchors, Best and worst times to buy a Christmas tree, and PBR might go extinct! Four Things That Can Make Your Coworkers Think You’re Dumb Just in time for holiday gift-giving—Sausage scented wrapping paper!
Comments