“The Lion King” Pumps Millions Into Local Economy

An economic boon to Peoria’s economy.

Peoria Civic Center officials say that was the end result of the 15 performances of “The Lion King” this month in the Civic Center theater.

Officials say the production grossed over $2.4 million at the box office attracting 29,000 theatergoers. The end result was an economic impact of over $7.8 million to the local economy by way of travel, hotels, restaurants, parking and other businesses helped out by both theatergoers and the production staff.

“It was a tremendous honor to be the local presenter of Disney’s “The Lion King,” said Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar in a news release. “The awe-inspiring production had a positive impact on our community that extended well beyond the stage. We can’t thank Disney enough for allowing us to be part of this sensational engagement.”

“We were elated to bring “The Lion King” to Peoria for the first time,” said Jack Eldon, vice-president for domestic touring and regional engagements for Disney Theatrical Productions. “We are overwhelmed by the response to the show and thank the Peoria community for a sensational engagement.”

The North American touring productions of “The Lion King” have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers in over 80 cities throughout North America.

