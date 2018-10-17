The Mega Millions Lottery Prize This Week is Truly MEGA!

Now THAT’S Mega money! The U.S. Mega Millions jackpot swelled to $868 million early today, making it the second-largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history and the largest-ever Mega Millions reward. The next drawing will be Friday.
No winning lottery tickets were sold for Tuesday’s draw, Mega Millions officials said. The numbers for Tuesday night’s estimated $667 million grand prize were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.
In 2016, there was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, according to Reuters.
The last winner for the top Mega Millions prize was on July 24, when a group of California office workers won the $543 million jackpot.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.