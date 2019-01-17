The Morning Mix Question of The Day: Should You Tip Your Flight Attendant?

Portrait of a beautiful flight attendant making an in-flight safety demonstration and showing how to put the oxygen mask

People in other countries think it’s CRAZY how many different people we’re supposed to tip over here. And that list just got a little bit longer . . . because now, you might have to start tipping your FLIGHT ATTENDANT.

Frontier Airlines just announced that their flight attendants are now allowed to accept tips. The tips are optional, but you’ll be able to add one in when you order a drink or a snack.

But SHOULD you tip? The flight attendants union actually says they’re against the policy . . . they say instead, the airlines should pay higher salaries so tips aren’t necessary.

Right now the average flight attendant salary is $50,500-a-year.

What do YOU think? Would you ever consider tipping a flight attendant??