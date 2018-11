Smiling baby after shower with towel on head

On today’s Morning Mix, one of our favorite topics–the most popular baby names for 2018.

Top 10 girls’ names: Sophia, Olivia, Emma, Ava, Isabella, Aria, Riley, Amelia, Mia, and Layla.

Top boys’ names: Jackson, Liam, Noah, Aiden, Caden, Grayson, Lucas, Mason, Oliver, and Elijah.

Some new baby name trends this year include names inspired by the video game Fortnite, and The Kardashian-Jenner babies, like Stormi, Dream, Saint, and Reign.