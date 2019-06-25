Everyone who can expense things at work has that moment where they debate whether to submit something super borderline.

Have you ever asked yourself something like “Well, it counts as a business expense if during the lap dance I ask the stripper if she’d want to switch to us as her boat insurance provider.”

Randy & Steph are talking about the results of a new survey that asked chief financial officers to name the RIDICULOUS things they’d seen people submit on expense reports. And here are some of the highlights . . .

1. 300 tacos.

2. A cow.

3. A crib.

4. A chandelier.

5. 59 cents for parking.

6. A pogo stick.

7. Gambling losses.

8. A chicken statue with a top hat.

9. A Lamborghini.

10. A bear rug.

So, have YOU ever tried to expense anything “questionable?” Did it work?

(PR Newswire)