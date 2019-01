Lenovo is teaming up with Verizon to bring back everyone’s favorite flip phone, the Motorola Razr! This time it will have a few new features: a folding screen being one of them. Originally, the phone cost 600 bucks. This one will run $1500. Only 200,000 of these will be made so it looks like it will be a limited edition phone. They’re still testing it but the plan is to have it available for sale in February. For more details and pics, click HERE