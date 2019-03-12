The New Aladdin Trailer

When a lot of people heard Will Smith is the new Genie…he got some flack for it. Why…I have no idea. I’ve always been super pumped to see him in this role! No one will fill Robin Williams’ shoes, so you have to stop comparing the two. Will’s version is different, and should be.

The new trailer is AMAZING!!! It gave me goosebumps! And can we talk about how gorgeous Jasmine is?