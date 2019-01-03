The New Bird Box Challenge is Dumb and Dangerous

If you haven’t seen Bird Box on Netflix … well, I don’t know, because I’ve seen it and it messed me (Steph) up. Here’s where I normally say “go watch it!” but that show is crazy! SO here’s the premise, a woman (Sandy Bullock) has to make it down a river with two kids, and they can’t look at anything or they DIE so they have blindfolds on. There are monsters or demons or something (I’m convinced it’s those dang birds in that box that are doing this stuff. I mean they were in water, have been shaken around, and are still alive? Nah man, something’s not right there…) and if you “see” those entities, they will make you commit suicide so you can’t look anywhere when you’re outside. This has sparked a new challenge where people are trying to find out what the most dangerous thing they can do while blindfolded. Obviously, people are already getting hurt. Please don’t do this. But if you must, send me the video haha!