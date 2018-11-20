The new trend is Christmas lights in your beard, The “M” on M&M’s used to be black, and thinking burns calories

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

  1. The hot new trend this year is outing tiny Christmas lights in your beard! It looks like they’re a little tricky to find on sale right now, but you can find them on amazon or Etsy.
  2. The “M” that’s printed on every single M&M’s was originally black in color. It was changed to white after four years.
  3. You burn 320 calories a day just by thinking. Those of you that have jobs where you do serious mind exercises every day should be down to skin and bones by now.
