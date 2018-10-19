The odds of winning BOTH The mega Millions AND Powerball Jackpots, A Halloween costume idea that could score you free coffee and cash, and Sunday is International Nacho Day!

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

RELATED CONTENT

You’re Invited to Join Mix 106.9 at The St. Jude Harvest Moon Peoria!

If You Win a $BILLION Tonight, Here’s What NOT to Do.

Disney is Trying to Bring Back the 90’s.

How Much More Does Life Cost After You Have Kids?

The Untamed Chef is Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winner!

More Bucks for Britney, Another “award” for Chicago, and More Unmarried Parents Than Ever Before