The odds of winning BOTH The mega Millions AND Powerball Jackpots, A Halloween costume idea that could score you free coffee and cash, and Sunday is International Nacho Day!

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

  1. The Mega Millions is near $1BILLION and the Powerball jackpot is near $450 Million for tonight’s drawings!!! What are the odds of winning  BOTH?  They’re 1 in 88 Quadrillion, which is 88 followed by fifteen zeroes. Good luck!
  2. Here’s a Halloween costume idea where you could win $1,000 and free Dunkin’ coffee for a whole year…Just dress up like Dunkin’ Donuts (whatever that means). We’re thinking the more creative, the better. Just send a pic of yourself dressed like Dunkin’ to #DunkinDressUpContest. Entry deadline is November 1st.
  3. Get ready—Sunday is International Nacho Day! Wooo!! Can’t wait for this day to celebrate the truly important things in life. 81% of us love nachos, with the most popular toppings being extra cheese, ground beef, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.  Oh, and 3% of us say we only eat nachos when we’re drunk.

Have a GREAT weekend!

