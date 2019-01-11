With several inches of snowfall on its way, the plows will be out tonight clearing the streets.

Sie Maroon with Peoria Public Works says they will be around the clock starting at 7 tonight.

“We’ll be on the streets all night through the overnight hours. Then, tomorrow morning the next shift will be in at 7 a.m. to take over and we will stay on that shift as long as need be,” said Maroon.

The plows will begin on the primary streets until the snow stops. Then after two inches of snow has fallen, the plows will move to residential streets.

The Peoria area is expected to see 5-7 inches of snow starting Friday night through Saturday.