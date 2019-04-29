The Price Is Right Live At The Civic Center

The Peoria Civic Center Theater will host the hit interactive show The Price Is Right Live.

The Price Is Right Live will invite audience members to “Come on down” and play classic games from the popular game show.

Those who play can win cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a new car.

The show will be October 23, at 7:30 p.m., tickets go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m.

The Price Is Right Live is the longest running game show in television history, and has given over $12 million in cash and prizes to audience members over the years.