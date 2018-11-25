The Salvation Army Christmas Applications To Begin

Monday November 26th, the Salvation Army will open its Christmas Assistance applications.

Staff will be at the Corps Community Center, 2903 W. Nebraska Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accept applications from families who are seeking help this holiday season.

Monday through Thursday they will be accepting from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals who apply must show a proper ID that includes their current address. And those will children need a copy of the child’s birth certificate, as well as medical card.

This is the only week to apply. The sign-ups include those who want food baskets, any of The Salvation Army toy programs, holiday parties, and also Coats for Kids.

Coats for Kids distribution is also at the Corps Community Center.