The Snow Plows Are Rolling

With unpredictable winter weather here and snow and ice dusting our streets, the snow plows are out and ready to clear the way.

Drivers still need to use caution while driving in hazardous winter conditions. Snow plow drivers from the City of Peoria shared their advice for how to drive in snow and hazardous winter roads.

“Take your time, leave early, give everybody plenty of room, semi trucks, plow drivers, and other cars. Just slow down,” said snow plow driver Matthew Savage.

Alpha Media/Kristina Leahy

Savage said snow plows are out 24-hours a day keeping the roads clear, and drivers ask motorists to be aware of their surroundings.

“It’s winter in Illinois and mother nature can be unpredictable at times. Take it easy, and take it slow. Be aware of road conditions,” said Mark Gilles, operations manager for the Peoria County Highway Department.

Drivers should not only have caution when it comes to road conditions, but also give way to the snow plows spreading salt and pushing aside snow.

“Give us time to do what we need to do to get you where you need to be,” Savage said.