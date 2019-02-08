The Things People Say They Really Want For Valentine’s Day

Pacific Islander woman holding heart-shaped box

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph have the Top 10 most wanted gifts, according to a new survey:

1. A nice dinner out. 58% said it’s a good gift.
2. Chocolate, 50%.
3. Flowers, 46%.
4. A massage, 46%.
5. A home-cooked meal, 39%.
6. Jewelry, 36%.
7. A trip to somewhere warm or exotic, 31%.
8. A spa package, 31%.
9. A night or two at a local hotel, 30%.
10. Tickets to a comedy show, 26%.

What would YOU like to get from your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Tomorrow is National Pizza Day A Woman Hired Someone To Make Decisions For Her Five Ways Grocery Stores Try to Get Us to Buy More You Can Buy 80s Themed Cheese at Aldi 10 Things That ALMOST Happened In Some of The Most Iconic Romantic Comedy Movies Are You Always Late? Here Are Some Ways To Get Yourself On Time
Comments