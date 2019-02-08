The Things People Say They Really Want For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph have the Top 10 most wanted gifts, according to a new survey:
1. A nice dinner out. 58% said it’s a good gift.
2. Chocolate, 50%.
3. Flowers, 46%.
4. A massage, 46%.
5. A home-cooked meal, 39%.
6. Jewelry, 36%.
7. A trip to somewhere warm or exotic, 31%.
8. A spa package, 31%.
9. A night or two at a local hotel, 30%.
10. Tickets to a comedy show, 26%.
What would YOU like to get from your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day?