The Things People Say They Really Want For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph have the Top 10 most wanted gifts, according to a new survey:

1. A nice dinner out. 58% said it’s a good gift.

2. Chocolate, 50%.

3. Flowers, 46%.

4. A massage, 46%.

5. A home-cooked meal, 39%.

6. Jewelry, 36%.

7. A trip to somewhere warm or exotic, 31%.

8. A spa package, 31%.

9. A night or two at a local hotel, 30%.

10. Tickets to a comedy show, 26%.

What would YOU like to get from your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day?