The Top 10 Tunes We Play to Keep Calm and De-Stress

Portrait of a beautiful young woman lying on sofa with headphones on and closed eyes, relaxing

A lot of people listen to music to relax and de-stress, so a new survey asked people which songs they turn on to keep calm. Randy & Steph have the Top 10 relaxing tunes—What songs are on YOUR personal de-stressing playlist?

Here are the Top 10 according top the survey:

1. “What A Wonderful World”, Louis Armstrong

2. “Let It Be”, The Beatles

3. “Your Song”, Elton John

4. “Someone Like You”, Adele

5. “Hello”, Adele

6. “Fix You”, Coldplay

7. “I Say A Little Prayer”, Aretha Franklin

8. “Orinoco Flow”, Enya

9. “Morning Has Broken”, Cat Stevens

10. “It’s a Beautiful Day”, U2

Classical and pop are the most popular genres to help people relax