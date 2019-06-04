The Top 10 Tunes We Play to Keep Calm and De-Stress

A lot of people listen to music to relax and de-stress, so a new survey asked people which songs they turn on to keep calm. Randy & Steph have the Top 10 relaxing tunes—What songs are on YOUR personal de-stressing playlist?
Here are the Top 10 according top the survey:
1. “What A Wonderful World”, Louis Armstrong
2. “Let It Be”, The Beatles
3. “Your Song”, Elton John
4. “Someone Like You”, Adele
5. “Hello”, Adele
6. “Fix You”, Coldplay
7. “I Say A Little Prayer”, Aretha Franklin
8. “Orinoco Flow”, Enya
9. “Morning Has Broken”, Cat Stevens
10. “It’s a Beautiful Day”, U2
Classical and pop are the most popular genres to help people relax