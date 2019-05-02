The Top Five Places We Cry

Randy & Steph know that sometimes, The Morning Mix might (unintentionally) make you cry when you’re listening in your car…But, if you’re stressed and just need to cry it out, your car might be the perfect spot to fire up the waterworks.

A new survey listed a bunch of different places, and asked 2,000 Americans whether or not they’ve cried there before. And the place we’re most likely to break down in tears is . . . in our CAR.

53% of people said they’ve cried in their car before. Probably because it’s one of the few places you know you’re alone . . . and traffic may have a small hand in it.

Here are the five places we’re most likely to cry, according to the survey . . .

1. In our car, 53%.

2. At a family event, 41%.

3. At work, 34%.

4. Walking down the street, 29%.

5. At the grocery store, 16%. (That one’s a little surprising. Especially since “at home” didn’t make the list. Apparently it wasn’t an option.)

So, when you just need a good cry, where do you go?