The Top Things We Complain About

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about how A recent survey found the average person complains three times a day. And less than half of us think we could go a whole day without one complaint. Do you find yourself complaining more lately? And, what things do you gripe about the most?

Here are the ten things we complain about the most, according to the survey . . .

1. Bad customer service.

2. Telemarketers and robocalls.

3. People who cut in line.

4. Feeling cold.

5. Packages or letters that don’t show up on time.

6. Traffic.

7. Trouble connecting to Wi-Fi.

8. Litter, and people who litter.

9. The weather.

10. Feeling too hot.

A few more that just missed the top ten are loud neighbors . . . people being late . . . no parking spaces . . . people who stare at their phones . . . spam emails . . . a bad phone signal . . . and feeling hungry.