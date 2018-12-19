The Top Things We’ll Fight About While Visiting Family this Holiday Season

Angry young man, blowing steam coming out of ears, about to have nervous atomic breakdown. Negative human emotions, facial expressions, feelings, attitude

Today on The Morning Mix: Does a sick part of us ENJOY all the family bickering this time of year? Over a third of people in a new survey said the holidays just “wouldn’t be the same” without it. What things do YOU always seem to get into disagreements with your family about?

According to that survey, here are the top 12 things that can cause arguments around Christmas . . .

1. Disagreeing about what to watch on TV, or what movie to go to.

2. Refusing to help with the dishes.

3. The temperature on the thermostat.

4. What time to open presents on Christmas Day. That includes sleeping in when everyone else is ready to start.

5. Someone drinking too much.

6. How long you have to stay if you’re visiting relatives.

7. Running late to stuff.

8. Spending too much or too little on someone’s gift.

9. What time to eat Christmas dinner.

10. Phones at the dinner table.

11. Board game arguments.

12. Politics. Also, about 15% of people said the worst part about the holidays is having to pretend you’re in a good mood all the time.