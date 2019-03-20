The Unwritten Rules of Life That We Should Be Following

Randy & Steph are taking you back to school today—Teaching some of the unwritten rules of life we should be living by. And, what other “rules of life” would YOU add to this list?

Someone on Reddit asked people to name some unwritten rules everyone should follow. Here are some of the best ones people came up with . . .

1. Don’t ask for something if the person has only one of them left. Like gum.
2. If you finish a roll of toilet paper, you have to put a new roll on.
3. If you borrow someone’s car, put some gas in it before you bring it back.
4. Don’t play music out loud when you’re in public. That’s what headphones are for.
5. Chew with your mouth closed.
6. Don’t start drama at a funeral.
7. If you’re borrowing something for a third time, buy one of your own.
8. If someone shows you a photo on their phone, don’t swipe left or right to look at other photos, because there might be something R-rated.
9. Let people get off an elevator or train before you get on.
10. Don’t leave your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle.

